Dozens of Ohio Amazon drivers laid off ahead of busy holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 100 Amazon delivery drivers in Ohio are losing their jobs after the e-commerce company cut ties with third-party contractor Inpax Shipping Solutions.
On Oct. 2, the Atlanta-based Inpax notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of mass layoffs at Amazon facilities in Euclid and West Chester.
Impax said 64 workers at the Amazon facility on Bluestone Boulevard in Euclid would be out of a job by Oct. 10.
The affected positions include 60 drivers, three dispatchers and one manager.
Sixty-four Impax workers at the West Chester facility will also be out of a job by Oct. 21.
The company said all layoffs are expected to be permanent.
According to ProPublica, Inpax is laying off at least 925 employees in six states after Amazon abruptly canceled its contracts with the company and two other delivery firms, Sheard-Loman Transport and Letter Ride LLC.
The contracts terminations follow recent news investigations linking deaths to all three companies.
Last month, Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote to Amazon CEO and Chairman Jeff Bezos to “demand the company immediately cease business with contractors that violate labor laws and to promote standards that protect its drivers and ensure public safety.”
The Senators cited “bombshell reports” from ProPublica, BuzzFeed News and The New York Times highlighting “dangerous and sometimes deadly consequences of Amazon’s unfair delivery standards and mismanaged delivery network.”
In May, local Impax workers filed a federal class action lawsuit alleging the company failed to pay delivery drivers minimum wage and overtime wages. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 30.
