Here are the trick or treat times for Halloween 2019 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween falls on a Thursday in 2019, which means trick-or-treating in some Northeast Ohio communities will take place before Oct. 31.
Here’s a list of trick or treat times for communities throughout Northeast Ohio:
- Akron - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Alliance - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Amherst - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Ashland - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ashtabula Township - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Auburn - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Aurora - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Avon - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Avon Lake - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Bainbridge - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Barberton - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bath - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bay Village - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beach City - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beachwood - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bedford - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Berea - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Berlin - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Boardman - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bolivar - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boston Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bowerston - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Brecksville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brewster - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Brimfield - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Broadview Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brook Park - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brookfield - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Brooklyn - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brunswick - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bucyrus - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Burton Village - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Canal Fulton - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Canton - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chardon - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Chagrin Falls - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chester - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chippewa Lake - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Cleveland - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cleveland Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbiana - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Conneaut - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cortland - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Copley - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coventry Township - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Falls - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dennison - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Doylestown - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Dover - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eastlake - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Liverpool - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Elyria - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Euclid - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fairlawn - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fairview Park - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Garfield Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Geneva - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gnadenhutten - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Green -Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hartville - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Highland Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Howland - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hubbard - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hudson - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Huron - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Independence - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jefferson - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kent - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kirtland - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- LaGrange - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lake - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lakemore - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lakewood - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawrence - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lorain- Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lordstown - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Louisville - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lyndhurst - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Macedonia - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mansfield - - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mantua - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Maple Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Massillon - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mayfield Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Medina - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mentor - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mentor-on-the-Lake - Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middleburg Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middlefield - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Midvale - Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Minerva - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Mineral City - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monroe Falls - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mogadore Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Navarre - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Newcomerstown - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Philadelphia - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Newton Falls - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Nimishillen - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Canton - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Olmsted - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Ridgeville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- North Royalton - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norton - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Norwalk - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oberlin - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Olmsted - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Olmsted Falls - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orange - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orrville Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Painesville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parma - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parma Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pepper Pike - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Perry - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Plain - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ravenna - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rittman - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rocky River - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rootstown - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Roswell - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sagamore Hills - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sandusky - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Shaker Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Seville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sheffield Village - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Shelby - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.
- Solon - - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Amherst - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- South Euclid - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Stow - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Strasburg - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Streetsboro - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Strongsville - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Suffield - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sugarcreek - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tallmadge - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuscarawas - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Twinsburg - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Uniontown - Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- University Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Uhrichsville - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Valley City - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Vermilion - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wadsworth - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Warrensville Heights - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westlake - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wickliffe - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willoughby - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willoughby Hills - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willowick - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wilmot - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m/
- Windham - Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Information gathered from city and town websites and Facebook pages, as well as from Northeast Ohio Family Fun.
Dates and times for other communities will be added as they are provided. Check back with 19 News for updates.
