’It ticks me off’: Baker Mayfield sounds off on Jarvis Landry’s blindside block penalty following Browns loss

’It ticks me off’: Baker Mayfield sounds off following Browns loss
By Randy Buffington | October 14, 2019 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 5:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns weren’t happy in the locker room following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns started the game off on fire offensively, behind the running efforts of Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.

But turnovers late and sketchy officiating led to a roller coaster of a game.

A few calls were questionable but the one that stood out most was a blindside block call on receiver Jarvis Landry.

He addressed the call following the game:

“The refs are never an excuse. I will probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today. The guy is squared up with him, running at him and he is lowering his head into Jarvis. What is [Landry] supposed to do? Avoid him? This is not bullfighting. I don’t know. It ticks me off.”
Baker Mayfield

About those turnovers...

Mayfield now leads the NFL with 12 turnovers.

“Any loss hurts. Losing at home sucks. We have played three games here and lost three of them. It hurts, especially when it was a game that we really felt like we needed.”
Baker Mayfield

Browns finish game with 4 turnovers in ugly loss

They’ll have a bye week, but have to snap into shape quickly for a road trip against the New England Patriots on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.