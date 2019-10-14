’It ticks me off’: Baker Mayfield sounds off on Jarvis Landry’s blindside block penalty following Browns loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns weren’t happy in the locker room following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Browns started the game off on fire offensively, behind the running efforts of Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.
But turnovers late and sketchy officiating led to a roller coaster of a game.
A few calls were questionable but the one that stood out most was a blindside block call on receiver Jarvis Landry.
He addressed the call following the game:
Mayfield now leads the NFL with 12 turnovers.
They’ll have a bye week, but have to snap into shape quickly for a road trip against the New England Patriots on Oct. 27.
