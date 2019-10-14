Kent State University thanks police for prowler arrest

On the evening of Oct. 11, the city of Kent Police Department made an arrest in the incidents involving a prowler outside sorority homes affiliated with Kent State University. As our students return to campus from fall break, we hope this will give them peace of mind. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority. We would like to thank our partners at the city of Kent, including the city of Kent Police Department, and the agencies who provided assistance with this matter, including the U.S. Marshals Service and our own Kent State Police Department.