Lawsuit filed by driver who was in car as it rolled off tow truck on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit was filed against a tow truck company contracted by the Ohio Department of Transportation for an incident that was caught on camera.
Cameron Jenkins is suing Autobase, Inc., which was contracted to operate the State Farm Safety Patrol program tow truck that responded to I-71 for a disabled vehicle on April 15, 2019.
According to the legal complaint filed on, the tow truck driver attached Jenkins’ vehicle to the lift without permission while he was speaking with a Cleveland police officer and started raising the car while he was still in the driver’s seat.
The vehicle then flipped off the tow truck’s boom and rolled upside-down into an I-71 travel lane.
Jenkins initially complained of leg and head injuries.
Approximately $50,000 for compensatory and punitive damages is being requested by Jenkins, according to the lawsuit.
