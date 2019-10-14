Lorain County sex offender accused of raping teen at party

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff deputies said a 41-year-old convicted sex offender is now accused of raping a juvenile.
Deputies said Samuel Wolff raped a teenager at a party in Sheffield Township on Aug. 17.
The investigation began when the victim told her parents what happened and her parents called police.
U.S. Marshals and deputies arrested Wolff at his Elyria home on Oct. 4.
Wolff pleaded not guilty in Lorain Municipal Court on Oct. 7 and was released on a $50,000 bond.
Wolff is a Tier II Sex Offender after being convicted in 2008 of having unlawful sexual conduct with a 14-year-old in Cuyahoga County.
He spent a year in prison for that crime and is required to register his address with law enforcement until 2034.
