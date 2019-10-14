Lyric Melodi Lawson’s family speaks out a week after the 6-year-old was fatally shot in her own Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a week since 6-year-old Lyric Melodi Lawson was fatally shot in her own home in Slavic Village.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a drive-by shooter fired nearly 30 bullets into her East 171st Street home.
Police said Lyric was shot in the head and later died at the hospital, and another family member was grazed by a bullet.
On Saturday,
Lyric’s aunt said because of the shooting, the family has relocated.
The family has set up GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses.
Anyone that has any information on the shooting is urged to call police.
Watch the full interview with Lyric’s Aunt below:
