Man dies from injuries sustained in Akron home arson that was allegedly set by grandson

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the 71-year-old who was injured in a suspected arson has died nearly three weeks after his grandson allegedly ignited the blaze.
Thomas Allen III died on Oct. 11, according to Akron police.
Allen’s 15-year-old grandson, who is not being identified by 19 News because he faces juvenile criminal charges, is in custody in connection with the fire.
Arson investigators claim that the grandson intentionally started the house fire on the first flood of the residence. He was initially charged with aggravated arson.
Firefighters responded to the Cranz Place home in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
Allen was initially rescued from the second floor of the residence and rushed to an area hospital for treatment. His dog was found dead in the fire.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.