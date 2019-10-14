Married couple asks for donations to Wayne County Humane Society instead of wedding gifts

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Humane Society received thousands of dollars in food and supplies thanks in part to a generous couple.
Jonathan and Jeananne Wickham decided to ask for donations to the shelter rather than asking for wedding gifts when they tied the knot a few weeks ago.
The Wayne County Humane Society shared their story via Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The return was enormous, in total, they collected and donated over 1,200 cans of wet food, 750 pounds of dry food, cleaning supplies and over $2,000.
The funds they raised already helped provide life-saving medical care two of their kittens.
The happy couple took a picture with Peaches and Debbie who benefitted from their awesome idea.
