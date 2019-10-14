Mother of murdered son still searching for answers almost a month after he was gunned down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother is filled with grief, and she spoke exclusively with 19 News about what she’s going through just weeks after her son was gunned down.
19 News Reporter Harry Boomer spoke with her today near where her son was killed, in front of a makeshift memorial of deflated balloons and burned out candles. It was all in memory of Rakeem Ingram.
“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. Never in a million years did I ever think I would be in this predicament,” Erica Ingram said.
Less than a month ago, on September 16, Erica faced a sad reality. Her 24-year-old son, Rakeem, was gunned down. All she knows is what the street is telling her: a guy was talking with him, pulled a gun and pulled the trigger.
Rakeem died on scene, just yards from the house the two shared on West 32nd Street and Mapledale.
Witnesses say the shooter jumped into the passenger side of a dark colored SUV and it sped away, but so far, that’s all they’re saying.
“He was a grand-mommy’s boy, mommy’s boy, always up under me. The last four months we laughed, had fun. He just turned 24, June 24th,” she said.
He had a run-in with the law, but his mother said he was turning his life around, while focusing on his 5-year-old daughter.
This grieving mother and the Cleveland police need help catching those responsible for this murder, and for the many others that have gone unsolved.
