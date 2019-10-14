Newest Democrat poll numbers out ahead of debate in Ohio on Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tuesday night the top 12 Democrats running for president will take the debate stage at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.
Ahead of that debate, CBS News released new poll numbers focused on the Democratic candidates.
The poll asked voters in early voting states, those with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday, who their first choice is for a Democratic nominee:
Via satellite on Monday, I spoke with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ Election and Survey Unit Director, about what these number say ahead of Tuesday’s debate and who needs to make a move.
“Elizabeth Warren is really extending her lead,” Salvanto said. “She had a small one last month, it’s larger as you pointed out. She’s also extended her lead in the early state of New Hampshire. Drawing even in Iowa. Part of what’s behind that is she has got an advantage over Joe Biden as being seen as someone who will fight for people like you a lot."
One of the surprises in the poll numbers was the change in one month, on the question of Joe Biden’s probability of being able to beat President Donald Trump if he became the nominee.
In September, 77% of respondents said yes, but in the most poll just 67% said Biden could.
“This is a part of that on-going electability debate,” Salvanto said. “That is, Democrats tell us they want someone they believe can defeat President Trump. Question is just who can do that and how. What we’ve seen is those who are considering Joe Biden is some slippage in that number however most still believe that he can and will.”
The poll also asked Democratic voters about Bernie Sander and his age after the 78-year-old had to be hospitalized two weeks ago for a heart attack.
“Those numbers for Sanders have risen in the last week,” Salvanto said. “We followed up and asked what specifically is concerning you for those who were concerned, and they said they were concerned he might not be able to fulfill the duties of president, were he elected. Having said that, should always point out that among his supporters the strength of support is unrivaled. He has the strongest supporters of any of the top tier candidates.”
