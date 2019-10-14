North Ridgeville residents line streets during procession honoring police officer who died following battle with cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community came together Monday during the funeral procession for the North Ridgeville police officer who died suddenly after a cancer diagnosis.
The funeral and procession for Marti Gurrow is set for 10 a.m., beginning at Bogner Funeral Home on Center Ridge Road.
Residents of North Ridgeville and city employees were asked to line the streets to pay final tribute to Garrow, who started his career in law enforcement in December 1989.
According to the tribute posted on the department’s Facebook page, Garrow died on Oct. 8 after a “short fight with cancer.”
The North Ridgeville police captain served as a member of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team and was a field training officer, a crash investigator, an emergency vehicle driving instructor, and a detective’s bureau supervisor.
“More than all of that though, Marti was a good human. He was doing this job for the right reasons and he taught a lot of us things that we carry to this day,” the department posted on Facebook.
According to the police department, Garrow leaves behind a wife and four boys.
