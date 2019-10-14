Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly night ahead, rain returns tomorrow night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over the central Plains will build east across the region later today and tonight. The high will drift east Tuesday afternoon as low pressure approaches from the west. The low will move through the central Great Lakes Tuesday night. This feature will force a cold front east across the area. High pressure will build in for Thursday and Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
It was a chilly, blustery, and cloudy start this morning, but things should be slowly improving into the afternoon and evening hours. I think we’ll see a little more clearing along the lakeshore later in the day.
Tonight will be chilly though! We’ll be dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. The 40s will be confined to northern Cuyahoga County and the northern half of the Snow Belt.
Expect widespread 30s away from the lakeshore. Brr! Patchy frost is possible away from Lake Erie.
With tons of sunshine and a southerly wind, temperatures will recover nicely tomorrow. We’ll top out around 70°.
Wet Tuesday Evening:
Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday evening. Rain and thunder will move in overnight.
Expect wet roads for Wednesday morning’s commute. Some light rain may linger, especially along the lakeshore and on the East Side, for the morning drive.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.