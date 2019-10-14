Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 60 degrees today with a mix of clouds and sun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. A blast of cooler air has filtered in. I’m going with a mix of sun and clouds today. You will see more clouds east of Cleveland with isolated showers and storms. This will be lake effect stuff. There is a high risk for waterspouts out over Lake Erie. We will be in the 50′s to near 60 degrees for a high depending on how much sun you see. Some lake effect clouds linger this evening east of Cleveland. Most will clear out. There is a frost risk away from the lake shore overnight and tomorrow morning.