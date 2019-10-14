The reason trunk-or-treating is replacing trick-or-treating for Halloween for some in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In Northeast Ohio, trunk-or-treating is quickly replacing trick-or-treating.
For the past five years they’ve held a trunk-or-treat event in the Signature Health parking lot in Ashtabula.
This year it will take place Friday October 25th from 5:30 to 7:30 at 4726 Main Ave. in downtown.
“When we first started I was shocked we had about 1,000 people, and each year we get more.” Paul Brickman said with Signature Health. “Last year we had about 3,500 people show up.”
The idea is simple.
The staff of Signature Health, which is a primary care, mental health and addiction services center, decorate their cars in the parking lot.
Kids with their parents can go from trunk-to-trunk getting candy. All free, paid for by the health center.
“It’s our way of giving back. and providing families and kids with some good wholesome fun and some good candy and a good evening,” Brickman said.
“And we’re talking about a lot of candy,” I asked.
“A lot of candy. We spend almost $10,000 on candy,” Brickman replied.
Trunk-or-treat events are becoming extremely popular.
Parents giving up the traditional door-to-door “Halloween-ing.”
And Brickman thinks he knows why.
“We live in a crazy time and there’s a trust level that unfortunately is gone. So we wanted to create that here where parents could come and feel comfortable and trust us," he said.
But for those of you who are traditionalists, and want to go door-to-door in the neighborhoods, we highly encourage you to check your neighborhood for sex offenders.
The State of Ohio makes it very easy to check where you live to see where sex offenders have registered, by law, as to where they live.
The site it interactive and easy to use. You can even click on each offender to see their mug shot and what crime they were convicted of in court.
