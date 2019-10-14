Sunny Side Up: California passes law for later school start times, should Ohio follow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Jamie Sullivan (filling in for Neeha Curtis) and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Jamie and Julian discuss California’s plan to implement later school starts.
The state of California just passed a law keeping middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.
According to the LA Times, the new start times will be implemented by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year or when a school’s three-year collective bargaining agreement with its employees comes to an end, whichever is later.
Bringing us to the our big talker of the day:
Should middle and high schools start later in the morning?
