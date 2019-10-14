48th annual Hiram House Pumpkin Festival helps keep one of the oldest summer camps in the nation going

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - As the temperatures drop in Northeast Ohio, families celebrate one of the most traditional events in our region.
It’s the Hiram House Pumpkin Festival that has brought thousands of families and neighbors together for 48 years.
The event helps to keep alive the oldest summer camp in the state, and one of the oldest in our nation.
Nearly 250 volunteers showed up this weekend to help this tradition come to life.
The experience sparked some good memories to one of those volunteers who once used to enjoy this festival.
This time he’s still having fun, but from the other side.
The fun filled tradition will later on help kids from low income families or kids in foster care attend the Hiram House Summer Camp.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.