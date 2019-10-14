Thousands of paid extras needed for 2 major movies being filmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A casting agency is seeking movie extras that are scheduled to be filmed in Northeast Ohio.
Angela Boehm Casting announced that thousands of people, of all ages and ethnicities, are needed for paid roles in two major movie productions.
Extras will be paid up to $13 an hour, depending on the role. Eight hours of pay are guaranteed to the extras for any days they are on set.
“Cherry”
The first movie, titled “Cherry,” is directed by Northeast Ohio’s sibling director duo, Joe and Anthony Russo.
“Cherry” is based on a true story of a former Army medic’s battle with drug addiction and PTSD. He resorts to robbing banks to support his addition.
Filming will take place in Cleveland from Oct. 14 to Dec. 10, according to the casting agency.
“Untitled Fred Hampton Project”
The second movie has not been named yet, but is based on the life of Fred Hampton, the leader of the Chicago Black Panther Party and Rainbow Coalition in the 1960s.
The Warner Brothers production will be shot in Northeast Ohio beginning Oct. 21 through Dec. 18.
Potential actors must submit a current photo to Angela Boehm Casting for consideration.
