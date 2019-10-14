Trial beginning for men accused of killing 9-year-old girl on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, prosecutors will proceed in the case against four men accused of killing an innocent 9-year-old girl. Two of the other suspects will be sentenced for tampering with evidence.
Saniyah Nicholson was caught in the crossfire in June 2018. Her mother was picking her teenage son up from DNA Level C Boxing Club on Lee Road when the gunfire erupted.
Saniyah was sitting in the car with her older sister when she was shot in the head and killed. Seven men, including two kids were arrested.
The trial for four of the suspects is set to begin Tuesday. Charles Higgins, who lives close to the boxing club, says this case still bothers him. “I always think about that little girl. She’s an innocent soul,” said Higgins.
Even before Saniyah was killed, this club was known for "Gloves not Guns,” a safe haven, to keep kids off the gun-filled streets. Higgins says clearly these violent offenders aren’t getting the message.
He referred to a similar case nearly 10 days ago. Six-year-old Lyric Lawson’s home shot at 28 times killing her while she was asleep.
Higgins said, “It’s a shame crime is getting so bad around here and all of Cleveland.” He went on to say, “I hope they get the best penalty. the toughest penalty period.
