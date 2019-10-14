Woman allegedly fatally shot cousin during argument inside a Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have a woman in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that reportedly took place inside a car dealership on Cleveland’s East side.
On Saturday at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at A1 United Auto Group Inc. on Miles Avenue near East 138th Street.
Rodney Smith, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said Smith was shot by his cousin, 27-year-old Aleetica Fryerson. The two were reported by police to be in a working relationship when an argument broke out, leading to gunfire.
Detectives found a handgun at the scene.
Court records show that Fryerson was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail and faces a murder charge when she makes her initial appearance in court.
A date for arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
