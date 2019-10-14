Woman hopes hula hooping for 5 hours will keep attention on Cleveland’s unsolved quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is hoping her unique approach will help keep the spotlight on a quadruple homicide that remains unsolved.
Denise Serena intends on hula hooping for several hours, beginning at 11 a.m., from a shopping center parking lot located at 14301 Kinsman Road.
The decomposing bodies of Jazmyne Lawson, Aiyanna Quitman, Christopher Monroe, and DeJuan Willis were found in the attic of a vacant home on East 144th Street on Sept. 23.
Serena told 19 News that she chose to hula hoop for five hours; one for each victim. Investigators said Lawson was pregnant at the time of her death.
“I’m going to hoop in silence for the unborn baby. I’m heartbroken. People need to speak up,” Serena told 19 News.
Police and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.