14-year-old shot multiple times in Akron front yard
By Julia Tullos | October 14, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:55 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot a 14-year-old multiple times Sunday.

According to Akron police, the victim was in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Wyler Avenue when he was shot at 6:09 p.m.

The unknown man fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as a black male, 16-20 years old, thin and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.

The teen, who name has not been released, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Police said his condition is not known.

