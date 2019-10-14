14-year-old shot multiple times in Akron front yard

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who shot a 14-year-old multiple times Sunday.
According to Akron police, the victim was in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Wyler Avenue when he was shot at 6:09 p.m.
The unknown man fled the scene before officers arrived.
He is described as a black male, 16-20 years old, thin and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.
The teen, who name has not been released, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.
Police said his condition is not known.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.