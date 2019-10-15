Akron police looking for suspect who robbed gas station employees at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an armed suspect robbed two employees at the BP Gas Station Monday evening.
Akron police said the suspect entered the gas station at 598 East Waterloo Road at 8:20 p.m. and threw a bag at the employees.
The suspect then told the 57-year-old woman and 29-year-old man to open the cash register.
After getting an undetermined of cash, the suspect fled the store.
Neither of the clerks were injured.
Police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing, red shoes, white gloves and a had a black T-shirt wrapped around his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
