Cleveland murder suspect is the Fugitive of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for a murder on Cleveland’s East Side.
According to police, Sean King shot and killed Jamal Parker, 22, on Sept. 3.
When officers arrived in the 2100 block of E. 71st, they said Parker was laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshots.
U.S. Marshals said King is known to frequent the area of E. 93rd and Hough Avenue in Cleveland.
Authorities also said King should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on King is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
Tipster can remain anonymous and there is reward money available.
