Cleveland police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced on Tuesday that an officer was recently arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.
According to city officials, Stevie Green Jr. was taken into custody on Oct. 11 by Lakewood police.
As a result of the arrest, Green has been relieved from duty as of Oct. 14 and is suspended without pay while the investigation continues.
The 27-year-old was most recently assigned a patrol officer for the department’s Third District.
