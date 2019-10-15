Cleveland police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

Cleveland police patrol officer arrested on domestic violence allegations (Source: Lakewood police)
By Chris Anderson | October 15, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 10:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced on Tuesday that an officer was recently arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.

According to city officials, Stevie Green Jr. was taken into custody on Oct. 11 by Lakewood police.

As a result of the arrest, Green has been relieved from duty as of Oct. 14 and is suspended without pay while the investigation continues.

The 27-year-old was most recently assigned a patrol officer for the department’s Third District.

