Cleveland ranks as fifth most challenging city for people with asthma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is one of the most challenging cities in the country for those suffering from asthma, according to a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
Every year, 10 people in the United States die of complications from asthma.
The report cited several factors, including the number of visits to the emergency room for people suffering from asthma symptoms.
Dr. Alice Hoyt, a physician of allergy and immunology at the Cleveland Clinic, said there are some groups more at-risk than others, including people who live in urban areas.
“Also there are racial disparities when it comes to asthma, and also women are more likely to have more severe, persistent asthma," said Dr. Hoyt.
She said there are reasons asthma can get worse in an urban environment, too.
“We know that not only allergens irritate and inflame airways and trigger asthma, but also diesel particles, and just being in an inner city environment," said Dr. Hoyt.
According to Dr. Hoyt, additional complications arise when there are not full-time nurses in local schools, which could lead to a misunderstanding of the child’s medical condition and how often he or she should be using an inhaler.
She told 19 News the Cleveland Clinic is working to partner with local school districts to better bridge that gap between students and health care providers.
