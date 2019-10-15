Firefighters rush to douse train fire in Hudson; road closure announced

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Road is closed between Ravenna and Barlow roads, after fire crews rushed to hose down a train engine that caught fire Monday night.
Norfolk Southern is sending a towing train to remove the engine from the tracks, but the city of Hudson said Stow Road will remain closed for the next several hours.
The freight train was heading west, from Conway, Penn. to Decatur, Ill., when the fire broke out.
According to Kent Police dispatch, the fire was first reported as the train rolled through Franklin Township.
No one was injured, and officials are investigating the cause.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.