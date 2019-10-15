Man accused of stalking Kent State sororities would be placed on house arrest if bond is posted

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man suspected of peeping into the windows of two Kent State University sorority houses and harassing students was in court Tuesday afternoon.
Bond was set at $50,000 for 43-year-old Steven Franzreb during his arraignment inside of a Portage County courtroom.
Investigators say Franzreb was the man seen on doorbell camera video trespassing and inappropriately touching himself while wearing a Speedo outside of two campus sorority houses.
Franzreb would allegedly approach the doors with his phone covering his face with words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
Female students also say Franzreb sent them unwarranted nude photos and harassing messages on social media.
The North Royalton man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 11. He faces at least one county of menacing by stalking.
If Franzreb is able to post bond, the judge ordered that he is placed on house arrest and that he cannot contact any of the victims.
An additional court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.
