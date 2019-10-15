Jail time may be in your future if you skip past a stopped school bus in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The images are hard to watch--drivers with apparently no regard for the safety of children, driving around school buses that are stopped with flashing lights to load or unload children.
In Willowick, two children were hit by a someone who drove right past a bus, that had its lights flashing, and was stopped to unload the children.
The students were treated and released, the driver never even bothered to stop and fled the scene.
And just last week in Bedford, someone drove their vehicle up and over the curb and through the front yards of two homes rather than stop for the bus, almost hitting a little girl who was getting off the bus in front of her home.
Mayfield Heights Councilman Bob DeJohn has seen enough and he has legislation that is in front of the law director that would allow for 30 days in jail for anyone caught not following state law requirements for stopped school buses.
“We basically live in a society where a lot of people don’t think they have to obey the law,” DeJohn said.
He plans on changing that, at least when it comes to people following the law regarding school bus stops.
“We need to protect our children, that’s our future,” DeJohn said.
State law already allows for the one year suspension of the license of anyone driving around a stopped school bus, and DeJohn is hopeful that the law will be enforced in court.
