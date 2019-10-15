2.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Lake County on Tuesday morning, USGS reports

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near the Lake County village of Madison on Tuesday.
The minor earthquake was reported at approximately 1:25 a.m. with a depth of 3.1 miles, according to USGS data.
There is no damage or injuries reported as a result of the earthquake.
Residents who believe they felt an earthquake can submit a “Felt Report” to the USGS describing what they experienced.
As of noon on Tuesday, more than a dozen event reports were filled out from the Madison and Perry areas.
The largest earthquake recorded by the USGS in Northeast Ohio was a magnitude 4.8 shock in 1986. A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recently confirmed in the Eastlake area on June 10.
