Matthew Nicholson found guilty of double homicide facing possible death sentence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I didn’t have the courage, I didn’t have the courage.”
Like many loving mothers Matthew Nicholson’s mom blames herself for how he turned out.
Nicholson was found guilty of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend’s two children, Manuel and Giselle, right in front of her at their home in Garfield Heights in September 2018.
“I feel like it’s my fault that my son is here. I feel like I could have stopped it. I feel like I didn’t do enough. I didn’t do enough to help him. He didn’t ask to be in this environment...” his mother said.
Nicholson’s fate rests with the courts, as he now faces the death penalty.
