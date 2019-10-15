Medina Township police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Azura “Hayden” Wissner was last seen Sunday at about 9:45 p.m.
She did not attend school on Monday, and no one has heard from her.
She left her cell phone at home, and is possibly wearing blue jeans and a black beanie.
Her purple bicycle is also gone. She has a scar on her forehead and several scars on her arms.
She is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has dirty blonde hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Medina Township Police Department at 330-723-5191.
