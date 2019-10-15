Multiple Cleveland officers charged with felony crimes in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cleveland police officers have been charged with felony crimes in 2019, including one officer arrested last week on domestic violence charges.
Stevie Green Jr. was taken into custody on Oct. 11 by Lakewood police.
He’s the fourth Cleveland police officer to be arrested on felony charges this year.
In February 2019, former officer Michael Rybarczyk was arrested. He used social media platforms to send non-work related messages to about 2,300 women. This happened while the 29-year CPD veteran was on the clock.
In August, Rybarczyk pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of computer systems.
He was sentenced to 10 days behind bars, community service, probation, and a sexual counseling program.
Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa is facing a handful of charges for allegedly kidnapping a girl and urinating on her.
Nhiwatiwa, who has been a CPD officer since 2014, was previously suspended at least three times in the last year and a half.
In March, Cleveland Officer Tashalee Norris was arrested for stealing from a Walmart. The crime was even caught on camera.
Norris’ personnel file shows before this, she was sent back to the academy for more training.
Norris will be in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. She is suspended without pay, and so are Nihwatiwa and Green Jr.
Rybarczyk retired.
