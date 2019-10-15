Northeast Ohio Weather: 70 degrees today and sunny

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure east of our area and an approaching cold front will be the systems that give us a south wind today. This will allow the temperatures to warm to around 70 degrees in many spots this afternoon. Dry air in place will give us quite a bit of sunshine. It is going to be a fantastic day after the chilly start to it. A strong cold front will track through early tomorrow morning. We will see increasing clouds tonight. The showers and storms will hold off until overnight. It will be much warmer tonight. Evening temperatures generally in the 60′s.