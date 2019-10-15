Suspect in custody after car chase turned crash on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight car chase ended abruptly after the operator crashed into a cement apartment sign in Cleveland on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
According to Cleveland Police, the chase started in Cleveland Heights then the driver starting driving eastbound on St. Clair Avenue around 1 a.m.
One female was transported to the hospital, a male in the car took off on foot but was arrested about an hour later.
The driver sped through a field, and crashed into a fence on East 107th Street; the impact knocked off the passenger side door.
Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, and Cleveland police were all a part of the chase.
