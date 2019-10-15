Report: Trent Williams headed to Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trade by the Cleveland Browns to acquire star offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly in the works, according to the Canton Repository’s Steve Doerschuck.
The Browns (2-4) are in dire need of new talent on the offensive line, and Williams -- who is considered one of the best tackles in the NFL -- could help solve the team’s glaring issue.
He was drafted fourth overall in 2010 by the Washington Redskins and has made seven consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2012-2018).
Williams, who is looking for a new contract, has not yet played a game in 2019.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.