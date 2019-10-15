Report: Trent Williams headed to Cleveland Browns

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks New York Giants outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) (Source: Mark Tenally)
By John Deike | October 15, 2019 at 5:35 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 5:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trade by the Cleveland Browns to acquire star offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly in the works, according to the Canton Repository’s Steve Doerschuck.

The Browns (2-4) are in dire need of new talent on the offensive line, and Williams -- who is considered one of the best tackles in the NFL -- could help solve the team’s glaring issue.

He was drafted fourth overall in 2010 by the Washington Redskins and has made seven consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2012-2018).

Williams, who is looking for a new contract, has not yet played a game in 2019.

