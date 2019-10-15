Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, Biggie among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees

This combination photo shows Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 1995, left, and singer Whitney Houston at the BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 17, 2009. Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (AP Photo) (Source: AP)