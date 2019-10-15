Suspect steals semi-automatic rifle during burglary in Akron (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies are attempting to locate a male suspect who stole a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition during a burglary in the Akron area.
Investigators from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office report that the theft occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 14 on East Ido Street.
The suspect took the firearm, ammunition, and clothing with the word “SHERIFF” printed on them.
The theft and burglary incident as caught on a resident’s surveillance system.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was wearing red-colored shoes and a dark jacket with a gray hood.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2147.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.