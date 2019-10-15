Suspected Cleveland serial burglar captured, in part, thanks to victim’s persistence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A persistent crime victim helped identify a burglar who is now in jail.
“They took all my appliances except my fridge. I had upstairs laundry, they took it all,” Chad Huey told 19 News in June.
His kitchen looked like it was under construction. The mess was actually the result of destruction; a thief taking virtually anything of value.
His surveillance system caught the thief on several occasions, but each time, he escaped before police could respond to his alarm system.
They weren’t sophisticated burglaries; a window big enough to crawl through smashed and the intruder entered.
The homes on East 111th are about a dozen years old and well kept with exceptions of where door jams have been jimmied.
“They’ve literally been trashing it and I don’t want to stay here because I don’t want another altercation to happen or anything along those lines. They just keep coming through,” said a frustrated Huey.
Then, the thief made a mistake. He pulled down a security camera in the garage and moved to one at ground level. As he picked it up, Huey got his first clear look of a face.
It didn’t take long for someone to make a Facebook match. It was Ronald Wilburn, seen in a post last November: A clear match to the surveillance video.
Huey now had a name to tie to the picture.
Wilburn had other cases and things connected for investigators.
Huey’s persistence paid off. The arrest not only led to charges in the thefts from his home, but other cases now are in court and several outstanding warrants were satisfied.
And now there is a third picture of Wilburn. His mug shot.
