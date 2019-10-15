Trial continued for men accused of killing 9-year-old girl on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for four of the seven men accused of killing an innocent 9-year-old girl was scheduled to start Tuesday; however, it has been continued.
Saniyah Nicholson was caught in the crossfire in June 2018. Her mother was picking her teenage son up from DNA Level C Boxing Club on Lee Road when the gunfire erupted.
Nicholson was sitting in the car with her older sister when she was shot in the head and killed.
The trial for Devontae Nettles, Damaris Perry, Dyshawn Bonner and Timothy Earl Malcolm Green was continued for “further investigations”. There is no new date yet.
Charles Higgins, who lives close to the boxing club, says this case still bothers him. “I always think about that little girl. She’s an innocent soul,” said Higgins.
Even before Nicholson was killed, this club was known for "Gloves not Guns,” a safe haven, to keep kids off the gun-filled streets.
Two other men, Aaron George and Brewen Harrison, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence on Sept. 16. They have not yet been sentenced.
The seventh man, Ce’Matizea Andrews, is also waiting to stand trial.
