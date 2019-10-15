Warrants issued for father, son duo accused of assaulting women who said suspect resembles Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arrest warrants have been issued for the father and son who allegedly beat up two women who cracked a joke comparing one of the suspects to Odell Beckham Jr.
According to the report from Cleveland police, officers were called to the Hilton Downtown Cleveland on Lakeside Avenue just before midnight on Oct. 5 for reports of a fight.
Lance Morgan Sr., 52, and his 27-year-old son, Lance Morgan Jr., told police that two women approached the father and son. They jokingly stated that Morgan Jr. looked like Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Police said that Morgan Jr. did not take the comment as a joke.
“He doesn’t even like white women!,” Morgan Sr. reportedly told the victim’s husband when telling him about the Beckham remarks.
The comments led to a “big altercation."
Both women were kicked and struck in the face multiple times during the incident, according to the report. The victims’ friend was also hit in the face by Morgan Sr. while attempting to break up the fight.
One of the female victims was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for treatment after being knocked unconscious.
Both suspects were escorted from the hotel by police. Investigators were shown surveillance footage from the hotel, but the video was not clear enough to show what happened or who was involved.
Nobody was taken into custody on the night of the altercation, but court records show that arrest warrants registered by Cleveland police for felonious assault were issued on Monday for both Morgan Jr. and Morgan Sr.
