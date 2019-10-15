Where are you getting your clambake this season? The Taste Buds have tips to do your own

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your fall isn’t complete without a clambake in Northeast Ohio.
All over the city restaurants, private homes and organizations are getting the fires going and stacking stock pots high with dozens of tender clams.
This week on Taste Buds we’ll come at it three ways. The experts at Euclid Fish Company will show us how to execute the perfect bake at home, including the best kind of clams to choose.
From start to finish, they’ll walk you through the delicate timing of preparing an at home clambake.
Also on the show, Chef Jason Reed, the new General Manager of Culinary Operations for the Cleveland MetroParks, will be cooking up the chowder recipe from the Emerald Necklace Marina. They’re hosting several clambakes this month there and at Merwin’s Wharf.
And Chef Dennis Davis from Lockkeepers will also join the Taste Buds live on the show to talk about how restaurants execute the fall favorite, and how Lockkeepers is taking theirs to the next level.
