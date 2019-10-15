2 women claiming to be from children services tried to enter home, Mansfield police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department issued a warning to the public after two women claiming to be from Richland County Children Services tried to enter a home.
Police received the report from a resident in the area of Sycamore Street and West 3rd Street.
She told police that two white women, who appeared to be in their 30s, tried to convince the homeowner to allow them into her house.
According to police, the woman refused to let them in and started questioning them about if they were really county officials. At that point, the two alleged impostors walked away.
One woman was tall with short hair. The other was described as having long hair and wore glasses.
The Richland County Children Services department confirmed that they did not send any agents to the home.
“As always, if someone cannot display proper identification and/or they are acting in such a way as to make you question their identity or make you feel uncomfortable, please disengage in conversation and call police immediately. Do not allow anyone in your home if they cannot provide the proper credentials and/or identification,” the Mansfield Police Department shared on Facebook.
Anyone who may have additional information about the identities of the two women or if they experienced a similar incident should call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.
