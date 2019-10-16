Akron Children’s Hospital to offer free flu vaccines in schools

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Health officials say further research has not found a miscarriage risk for women who get annual flu shots. Two years ago, a puzzling study found women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots. Experts said other factors may have caused the miscarriages, but urged more research. But this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said a larger and more rigorous study found no link over three subsequent flu seasons. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (Source: David Goldman)