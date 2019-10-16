Akron Children’s Hospital to offer free flu vaccines in schools

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this week, Akron Children’s Hospital will offer free flu vaccines in a dozen school districts.
Qualifying uninsured students can be given the vaccine at no charge.
Akron Children’s Hospital partnered with an organization called Health Heroes to provide the flu vaccine to all children whose parents consent to it, regardless of their health care coverage.
The participating schools and school districts are:
• Akron Public Schools
• Akros Middle School/Edge Academy
• Cuyahoga Falls City School District
• East Palestine City Schools
• Medina City Schools
• Nordonia Hills City School District
• Schnee Learning Center
• Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools
• Tallmadge City School District
• Warren City Schools
• Woodridge Local Schools
• Windham Exempted Village Schools
