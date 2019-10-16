Akron Children’s Hospital to offer free flu vaccines in schools

Akron Children’s Hospital to offer free flu vaccines in schools
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Health officials say further research has not found a miscarriage risk for women who get annual flu shots. Two years ago, a puzzling study found women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots. Experts said other factors may have caused the miscarriages, but urged more research. But this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said a larger and more rigorous study found no link over three subsequent flu seasons. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (Source: David Goldman)
By Randy Buffington | October 16, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:31 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this week, Akron Children’s Hospital will offer free flu vaccines in a dozen school districts.

Qualifying uninsured students can be given the vaccine at no charge.

Akron Children’s Hospital partnered with an organization called Health Heroes to provide the flu vaccine to all children whose parents consent to it, regardless of their health care coverage.

“The best way to minimize or avoid the spread of influenza is to get an annual flu vaccine."
Michele Wilmoth, director of School Health Services for Akron Children’s

The participating schools and school districts are:

• Akron Public Schools

• Akros Middle School/Edge Academy

• Cuyahoga Falls City School District

• East Palestine City Schools

• Medina City Schools

• Nordonia Hills City School District

• Schnee Learning Center

• Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

• Tallmadge City School District

• Warren City Schools

• Woodridge Local Schools

• Windham Exempted Village Schools

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.