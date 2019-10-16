Apparent bed bug shuts down Towslee Elementary in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Towslee Elementary in Brunswick will be closed for the rest of the week after an apparent bed bug was discovered in a student’s folder.

The insect was caught, sealed in a bag and taken to the Medina County Board of Health to confirm that it is a bed bug, according to a statement issued by the Brunswick City Schools.

All evidence indicates the bug was unknowingly brought into the building today by a student.

As a precautionary measure, the district will bring in a professional pest management company to inspect and treat the school.

As a result of this treatment, the building will be closed to students and staff on Thursday and Friday.

School will resume on Monday, Oct. 21 as scheduled.

