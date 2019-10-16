Apparent bed bug shuts down Towslee Elementary in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Towslee Elementary in Brunswick will be closed for the rest of the week after an apparent bed bug was discovered in a student’s folder.
The insect was caught, sealed in a bag and taken to the Medina County Board of Health to confirm that it is a bed bug, according to a statement issued by the Brunswick City Schools.
All evidence indicates the bug was unknowingly brought into the building today by a student.
As a precautionary measure, the district will bring in a professional pest management company to inspect and treat the school.
As a result of this treatment, the building will be closed to students and staff on Thursday and Friday.
School will resume on Monday, Oct. 21 as scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.