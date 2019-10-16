Attempted murder suspect should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ Painesville police warn

Brandon Noble is wanted by Painesville police for attempted murder (Source: Painesville police)
By Chris Anderson | October 16, 2019 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 1:36 PM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an attempted murder suspect.

Investigators report that Brandon Lee Noble, 24, was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 12 in the 500 block of Lawnview Avenue in Painesville.

The male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital.

Noble is wanted on charges that include attempted murder and felonious assault.

Painesville Police Department is looking for Brandon Lee Noble. He is wanted in connection with the shooting that...

Posted by Painesville Police Department on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Anyone with information about Noble’s location can call Painesville detectives at 440-392-5840.

