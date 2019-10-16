Bird spotter ‘wins the lottery’ finding rare bird never before seen in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The bird watching community in Northeast Ohio is all a flutter after a rare bird, never before seen in the state, has been spotted now twice.
The first sighting of a limpkin was in Orrville, on July 3 according to Lake Metroparks biologist John Pogacnik.
The bird, native to South and Central America and Florida, was first spotted by birdwatcher Sally Isacco.
“For a birder like Sally Isacco who first found this bird, it is a great feeling,” Pogacnik said. “To the first person that found it, it is like winning the lottery seeing a new bird for Ohio.”
And now, Pagacnik has photographed what is believed to be a second, different limpkin on Monday at the Veterans Park in Mentor.
After hearing the bird might be in the park Pagacnik, with camera in hand, went and searched for himself.
After just 30 minutes there it was.
“It is really special when the bird is seen and enjoyed by a lot of other people, it adds to it,” he said.
In the past, when rare birds showed up in Northeast Ohio it’s been because of a hurricane or tropical storm that blew birds into new areas.
That was the case in 2013, when a brown pelican was living on the docks of the E. 55th St. Pier in Cleveland, thanks to Tropical Storm Andrew.
Pagacnik said that was not the case with what they think are two limpkins in Ohio now.
“This bird was not brought by a hurricane, but rather by something called post breeding dispersal,” Pagacnik said. “After some birds breed, conditions may not be ideal in the area where they bred weather and/or habitat wise, so they disperse in different directions looking for habitat.”
Lipmkins are a wading bird that searches for snails to eat and that’s exactly what the Mentor bird was doing when Pagacnik snapped pictures of it this week.
But snails and the shallow water the limpkin is hunting in won’t be there in a month or two with freezing temperatures.
“The bird will probably head south as it starts getting cold. I am guessing it may leave when a lot of the local herons head south,” Pagacnik said.
But will it ever return? That’s tough to say, seeing as how it’s never been in Ohio before.
“We may see limpkins again in a year or two or maybe a lot longer. We just don’t know so that’s why people try and see them. They may never again see one in Ohio,” Pagacnik said.
