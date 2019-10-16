911 calls suggest that a reckless driver in a pickup truck may have caused violent accident on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fiery crash on I-90 east that led to the driver of a white sedan being ejected from his car may have been caused by a reckless motorist in a pickup truck.
I-90 eastbound was closed for close to 3 hours as the car exploded into flames and emergency crews were forced to deal with backed up traffic that made it difficult to get to the scene.
The man, after being ejected, ended up at least 50 yards from his car in the middle of the highway and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
A witness on the scene told police, in a conversation that was picked up on police body cam, that the driver of a silver Dodge Ram had cut him off.
911 callers urged a quick response from emergency crews as the victim was bleeding profusely, and also urged authorities to find the driver of the silver Dodge Ram pickup.
“I was driving down the road and this guy in a pickup truck, probably going way down 90, going 120 miles an hour, he’s just f****** weaving in and out of traffic,” the caller said.
Another caller provided the same information.
“Do you know if that’s the guy who caused the accident? I am sure it’s the guy, the guy was flying like an a******.” went the conversation between a dispatcher and a caller.
The man who was ejected from his car according to police suffered a facial fracture and tissue injuries and was released from the hospital.
Police say he was also driving at a high rate of speed and while changing lanes struck a guard rail and then spun back over all four lanes and struck the center median wall.
Police would not say whether they are actively searching for the driver of the pickup truck.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.