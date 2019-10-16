City of Cleveland to commit $10 million for planting new trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced plans to commit $1 million annually over the next 10 years to planting new trees throughout the city.
Jackson, along with Council President Kevin Kelley, made the announcement on Wednesday during the city’s annual sustainability conference.
“Trees, in all their majesty, are vital to a healthy environment and a balanced nature,” said Kelley. “With trees we have cleaner air, reduced flooding and improved physical and mental health.”
The council said that the city will continue to maintain existing trees throughout Cleveland and removing dead ones while planting additions to the green canopy.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.