Cow darts out of trailer in North Ridgeville and residents help police chase it down

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in one suburb have one incredible story to tell.
They had to track down a runaway cow Tuesday afternoon. It escaped out of its owner’s trailer.
There are so many jokes that could go along with this story, but in all seriousness, police say the runaway cow got dangerously close to a highway and a school.
Charlotte Worcester had a cow when she saw the animal in her front yard.
Here husband Tom Worcester alerted her to it.
“The door opens in the garage and I hear, ‘Cow!’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, what does that mean?’” she said.
Her husband said, “It’s like a UFO landed. There’s a cow in the front yard.”
They were both in utter disbelief about out how it got there.
Tom says he saw it tumble out of a trailer a truck was pulling down Root Road in North Ridgeville.
It made its way across streets, as residents and police tried to chase it down.
Charlotte recorded it all.
During one of the recordings you can hear her say, “He’s like: nope, not going with you people.”
Eventually the owner came back, and used his two other cows to help contain the escaped Moodini.
Yes, the cow that got away, is actually named Moodini.
“He goes I got the paperwork. You won’t believe it. His name is Moodini," Charlotte said. “I was like you’ve got to be kidding!”
Police say the owner eventually convinced all the cows to get back in the trailer.
No one was hurt, and everyone can rest easy tonight knowing all the cows are back at the barn.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.